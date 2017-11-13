MODELMONDAY: Imaan Hammam Embraces Her Shoe Fetish And Egyptian Curls With Style

Like most of us beauties, Imaan Hammam can’t help herself when it comes to shoes. When it comes to a cute pair, she can’t wait to get them on her feet; a good pair can instantly make her day.

Agencies

New York – DNA Models

Paris – Viva Paris

Milan – Why Not Model Management

London – Viva London

Amsterdam – CODE Management

Barcelona- Viva Barcelona

Mother agency:

CODE Management

(Amsterdam)

Claim to Fame: The Dutch native was discovered at Amsterdam’s Central Station by a scouting agent. Three years later, in 2013, her career set ablaze with covers on Vogue Magazine, an exclusive opportunity to open Givenchy‘s runway show and major props from fashion editor Anna Wintour.

Instagram: @imaanhamman

@theo123456 shot me for @selfservicemagazine 🏄🏾‍♀️ styled by @sarrjamois Make up by @aarondemey1 and hair by #BobRecine #dreamteam #loveyouguys A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam) on Sep 28, 2017 at 5:17am PDT

The Egyptian-Moroccan beauty had to embrace herself long before her love for shoes came into existence. The early part of her successful career included a struggle with what beauty meant to her and what was required for the runway. She would often straighten her hair, believing it would be a better appeal during her catwalk. She soon learned that wasn’t the case. It wasn’t until she wore her big natural curls down the runway that her career took off to new levels, catching the eyes of Chanel, Dolce and Gabbana and Victoria’s Secret as well as Vogue Magazine.

My first @voguejapan cover shot by my fav @giampaolosgura 💙💙 and thank you @anna_dello_russo!! What an fun shoot! Make up by @jessicanezda and Hair by @andrew_ciao A post shared by Imaan Hammam (@imaanhammam) on Mar 22, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Imaan wants to take her love for shoes and do something special. When asked about her plans, she revealed she would like to have her own training brand some day. This is bound to be good, joining the likes of Joan Smalls to hold down a side hustle that pays!

DON’T MISS:

#MODELMONDAY: Grace Mahary Makes Athletic Moves To Provide Solar Panels For Africa

FAB FINDS: Rue 107 Launches New Athletic Collection And We Want Everything

#MODELMONDAY: Sharam Diniz Spent Fashion Week Slaying Runways And Raising Money For Hurricane Harvey Victims