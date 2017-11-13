Entertainment
Colin Kaepernick named GQ magazine’s citizen of the year


The Associated Press
FILE – In this Dec. 24, 2016, file photo San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick talks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams. The free agent quarterback was named GQ magazine’s “Citizen of the Year” for his activism on Nov. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Kaepernick began kneeling instead of standing during the national anthem last season to protest racial inequality and police brutality. The demonstration sparked a wave of NFL protests by players during the anthem that repeatedly have been denounced by President Donald Trump. Kaepernick parted ways with the San Francisco 49ers in March and hasn’t been signed by another team.

Kaepernick says on Twitter he’s “honored” by the recognition.

