Chicken so tender, burgers so juicy, toppings so fresh (ATU Food Truck review, with Bree White)

ATU, a movement rolling across Pittsburgh

Athletic Trauma Unit (ATU) is a movement. It incorporates healthy fare and free workouts, which is something that makes it unique.

And of course, it’s a food truck as well! It began operating in April 2016, offering inexpensive, convenient options for patrons who are on the go and want a tasty, healthy alternative. “Too many times people say they want to eat healthy but don’t have the time to make anything healthy, don’t know what to make, or that it does not taste good,” Chris Edmonds, co-owner, told the New Pittsburgh Courier in an exclusive interview. “So, we started ATU, so people can not only eat healthy, but enjoy eating healthy without sacrificing the taste.”

Edmonds co-owns the business with Jamal Woodson.

On Wednesdays, the truck is usually parked at 100 Technology Drive on the South Side, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. That location is not too far from my job, so I decided to pay the truck a visit recently and see what all the talk was about.

I ended up ordering the chicken Philly cheesesteak. This wasn’t your ordinary cheesesteak—the bun was coated with a homemade veggie spread and the chicken was topped with loaded peppers, shredded cheese and homemade teriyaki sauce.

The chicken was so tender that I barely had to chew it. The toppings were fresh, and I absolutely loved the contrasting flavors of the spread and sauce. I knew I had to come back and try more items on the menu.

