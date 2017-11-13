AT THE FINISH LINE…Where Only the Truth Matters  

BILL NEAL

Truth is . . .It is what it is. #1 – The coach takes the big hit. You have to have your team ready to play. #2 – Any team can win on “any given Saturday.” Even a 1 and 6 team. #3 – If you fumble the ball on the goal line, nothing good can come from that. #4 – If you can’t score points, you must at least stop the other team from scoring . . . especially when your head coach is a defensive specialist! #5 – For goodness sake, and this goes out to all coaches in the whole wide world, when you’re down, when you’re desperate, when you need the 1st down . . . throw the ball deep. Give your player a chance to win the game. It’s gonna be caught . . . dropped . . . interfered with or intercepted. The odds are on your side. Truth is . . .Damn the tarp covering the seats at the stadium! Okay, my bad . . . I take that back. Go ahead and cover the seats. It’s better than looking at empty seats. But the truth of the matter is, no one wants to admit the truth, and “the truth is” . . . they should have built the stadium on campus, and everyone knows it for all the obvious reasons!

Truth is . . .The Pitt basketball team beat my Alma Mater Slippery Rock University. And as a side bar, it is in fact true. When I landed on in 1970, the Rock was dry. I made the Rock slippery. It is not urban legend! Truth be told, and why wouldn’t it be, Pitt won the game but the Rock made it very very interesting. But I’ll tell you this, the Mark Balback, Denny Crompka, Jeff Lake, Doug Zimmerman, Payton Tomlin team of 70-74 woulda beat that Pitt team by ten. Trust me, that Rock could not be moved!!!

Truth is . . .The Judge Dwayne Woodruff run for the Superior Court seat loss would be a lot less easier to accept if the loss was not the result of dirty politics. This is not sour grapes. It was low rent . . . middle of the rural state . . . negative ads dirty, and everyone in the know knows it’s true! No worries, Woodruff will go out like the champion he is. Head up and getting ready for the next game.

Truth is . . .It’s a fundraiser for Toys for Tots and Santa and you just might be the only one not at the Fall Fashion Fantasy Show at the Savoy starring the Fabulous Sensation Models, Saturday, November 18th . Where else? Doors open at 12:00 noon, limited seating for 100, tickets only $25. Call Achieving Greatness Inc. at 412-628-4856 for service, free parking, cash bar, light Hors d’oeuvre spread, 50/50, VIP guests include the legend Kenny Blake, songstress Flo Wilson, and Savannah Wiggins, world boxing champion Chris “Nightmare” Stallworth and European basketball star Warren Wilson.

