Waitress accused of stealing $70K from ex-Steeler’s eateryhines

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A waitress at a restaurant run by a retired Pittsburgh Steelers star is accused of stealing over $70,000 from the eatery.
WPXI-TV reports Kimberly Cook was arrested Thursday on a charge of theft by unlawful taking from Hines Ward’s restaurant called Table 86.
Cook is accused of taking cash payments from customers and ringing them up as gift cards at Table 86 in Seven Fields, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Pittsburgh. Police say she pocketed cash from the fake gift card sales from August 2015 until last month.
Cook is jailed on a probation violation stemming from a similar crime years ago. No attorney is listed.
Ward was a wide receiver who played 14 seasons for the Steelers. He’s also been on “Dancing with the Stars” and had cameos on TV shows and movies.
