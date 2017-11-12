Trump’s Silence On Details Of Sgt. La. David Johnson’s Death Speaks Volumes

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) and the Rev. Al Sharpton sat with Myeshia Johnson at Saint Agnes’ Episcopal Church in Miami on Saturday for a Veterans Day prayer service, CBS News Miami reported.

Veterans Day would have been an appropriate time for President Donald Trump to end his insane feud with Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson. Instead, he spent the day tweeting about Russia, China and North Korea. He was silent about the biggest news of the day: new details about Johnson’s death.

Sharpton was the keynote speaker at the service. He criticized the president for his attacks on Wilson, who revealed Trump’s insensitivity toward Johnson in his condolence call, telling the widow that her husband knew what he signed up for by joining the Army. Trump accused Wilson of lying, but Johnson confirmed the president’s callousness.

“To act like she (Wilson) did something wrong, to stand up for a soldier killed in the line of duty … I can’t understand how we can even rationalize that,” Sharpton told the congregation, according to the Washington Examiner.

Wilson urged the congregation and Miami community to give the fallen soldier’s family “our love and support.”

It was so wonderful to have the family of Sgt. La David Johnson with us today and give them our love and support. pic.twitter.com/csce4o1toe — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) November 11, 2017

Meanwhile, Johnson awaits the results of an official investigation of her husband’s death in an ambush on Oct. 4 in Niger. Villagers reported what the military has known: that Johnson was bound and apparently executed by Islamist militants.

Trump knew, or should have known, the circumstances of the soldier’s death when he made his condolence call. This reveals the depth of his lack of empathy—not only when he called but now that the rest of the world also knows how the Johnson died. A White gold star widow, whose husband served with Johnson, said she received a “gracious” message from the president. Myeshia Johnson deserves the same.

