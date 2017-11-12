Pa. Senator Bob Casey begins quest for re-election

Election Day 2017 has just passed, which means for Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey, the race has just begun.

The Senator recently paid the New Pittsburgh Courier editorial board a visit, speaking on everything from health care reform, to taxation—with much of his verbalizing coming at the expense of current U.S. President Donald Trump.

“It’s important to talk about what’s happened over the last couple of months just in terms of the culture,” Sen. Casey told the Courier exclusively, Oct. 27. “Of all the things that the president has said or done or not done, I’m not sure you get to a worse point than Charlottesville. That was a moment for the country where I think everyone kind of held their breath and thought, ‘My god, is he really trying to excuse this conduct and behavior? Excuse this hateful ideology?’ And he had several chances to get it right and never really did.”

Senator Casey added, “We can’t forget about those kinds of moments, but we also have to go at the policy.”

Prior to this past Nov. 7 election, Republicans held a 52-48 advantage over the Democrats in the Senate. In 2018, 33 Senate seats will be up for re-election, with 23 of the seats currently belonging to Democrats, including Sen. Casey’s seat. Two more of the seats are held by Independents who caucus with Democrats, and eight are Republican seats. In the 2018 election, 10 states which Trump won in the 2016 Presidential Election currently have a Democratic senator as incumbent—including Sen. Casey.

