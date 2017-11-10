Nobody shakes the dice…Lifestyles Report

I save a lot of what I call “souvenirs of life.” Some of the things you would run across in my souvenir stash would be taped interviews with Charles Dutton, August Wilson and Dick Gregory. A handwritten note from Bill Peduto before he was the mayor of Pittsburgh. Pictures of Gordon Parks when he was in Pittsburgh, my bright orange good dental health badge from Happy, my Think and Do Book and a Souvenir Issue of the Taylor Allderdice newsletter dated November 17, 1967. The front page reads VICTORY! Underneath, a picture of the Allderdice Championship Football Team. In 1967 there was only one Black person on the team, #24 Guy Collins. The headline read, “Nobody shakes the Dice as Allderdice Rips Westinghouse for First City Title.”

