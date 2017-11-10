Naomi Campbell Supports New Vogue Editor Against ‘Racist’ Backlash

Naomi Campbell is strutting her stuff against critics who she said have mounted a “racist” attack against her friend and Vogue’s first Black editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

“I’m not pleased at how he [Enninful] has been treated, Campbell said, according to The Daily Mail. “I’ve been in this business for 31 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this in my life. I find it racist.’”

The storm mentioned by Campbell against Enninful, 45, is nothing new.

Enninful, who is was previously a stylist, follows behind a long list of African Americans who have made historic firsts that were threatened by the fires of racism. He was appointed as the fashion magazine’s inaugural Black and male editor earlier this year after Alexandra Shulman’s resigned following 25 years in the role. It took Vogue 101 years to put a now-White individual in the position, the report noted.

Being in the role has fueled backlash from opponents who cited Enninful’s lack of journalistic experience and tendency to attend A-list parties as reasons for him being unfit for the position. Campbell, however, fought back against those attacks.

‘He has worked in this business for many years,” Campbell said to The Guardian. “It’s like a vendetta.”

SOURCE: The Daily Mail

