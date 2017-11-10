HEAD OF THE CLASS …Graduates of Bonding Education Program commended

Excitement, enthusiasm and a touch of uncertainty encompassed the room during this momentous graduation ceremony.

“This was one of the best programs I’ve participated in,” said Donielle Owen Diggs, one of the 18 graduates. She and her husband Leverett Diggs own and operate Dream City Trucking and Flagging, LLC.

It was the graduation ceremony for the U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Small Disadvantaged Business Utilization Bonding Education Program. The ceremony was held at the Riverside Center for Innovation.

“What we learned and the contacts we made during the eight weeks was invaluable,” Owen Diggs continued. “The transparency from Lane Construction showed their commitment to the program. They brought in several of their key staff, not just locally, but from other states as well and they have (been) available to us. Several of us have met with them and they have assisted some of the participants (in receiving) contracts. The sponsoring organizations have really talked the talk and walked the walk.”

Dream City Trucking and Flagging operate throughout Western Pennsylvania. Their services include hauling of sand and gravel, aggregate hauling and heavy highway hauling. Their dump trucks are contracted for hauling material to and from construction sites, moving debris from natural disaster sites and helping during demolition. Through the flagging business they help to maintain projects by providing certified PennDOT flaggers for traffic control needs. Using the tag line, Two Companies with One Vision, Owen said both companies are city, county, state and federal Minority Disadvantaged Business Enterprise-certified, fully licensed and insured.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: