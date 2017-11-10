Grab your own nagging ‘Bad Mom’ and check out ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’

The Bad Moms are back with a special holiday edition, “A Bad Moms Christmas.” It just opened in theaters Nov. 1. Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn reunite as best friends, but this time their mothers are home for the holidays and stirring up their own trouble.

Christine Baranski, Susan Sarandon, and Cheryl Hines are introduced to the sequel as bad grandmothers. Ruth (Baranski) imposes on Amy’s (Kunis) house during the most wonderful time of the year with cruelty and overpriced gifts. Isis (Sarandon) and Carla (Hahn) have to make up for the lost time, while Sandy (Hines) and Kiki (Bell) are spending too much time together as mother and daughter.

These grandmothers are actually a lot funnier than their fictional daughters. The laughter is endless, and “A Bad Moms Christmas” is a great adult holiday movie. Christine Baranski steals the show. The overbearing, judgmental mom really suits her well. She was “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006) and “Mommie Dearest” (1981) all rolled into one big ball of verbal abusive fun.

The whole mother-grandmother interaction is brilliant. It only reminds us that being a parent with your own mother hovering over you is hard.

My mother is always down my back about everything; the kids possibly being sick, my son’s hair not being cut, the kids not having on the proper attire. The critiques are endless, but they genuinely come from experience, love, and a nurturing place.

