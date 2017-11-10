Metro
A Breast Cancer Survivor’s Happy Hour at Savoy, with Kiki Brown and Portia Foxx of WAMO 100.1 FM


Courier Newsroom, photos by Tationna Smalley
WAMO 100 personalities Kiki Brown and Portia Foxx, the hosts of the Breast Cancer Survivor’s Happy Hour, held at Savoy, Oct. 27. “We want to bring more awareness to our community with free screening vouchers and on-site information about self-examination and early detection because it’s still an issue right now,” Brown said. (Photos by Tationna Smalley)

KEVIN SUTTON, GLENNI M., DAWN MCNAULTY

PORTIA FOXX, G. JACKSON, KYM WOOD

COURIER PHOTOGRAPHER TATIONNA SMALLEY captured Kiki Brown, Jacque Fielder and Leah Kirkland at the Breast Cancer Survivor’s Happy Hour, held Oct. 27 at Savoy in the Strip District.

Tameca Brown

