THE ‘DICE IS RIGHT …50 years later, history repeats itself as Allderdice wins City League title

In the year 1967, Lyndon B. Johnson was President of the United States, a gallon of gas cost 33 cents, the No. 1 Motown song was the Four Tops’ “Standing in the Shadow of Love,” and Taylor Allderdice High School won the City League football title.

Fast forward 50 years later, and Saturday afternoon, Nov. 4, 2017 was the day when Allderdice won its next City League Championship. Worth the wait, the Dragons defeated the Brashear Bulls, 35-7, at Cupples Stadium.

Allderdice senior receiver, Raquan “RayRay” Caldwell, had a game to remember. He wears Larry Fitzgerald’s number (11) and grew up idolizing Antonio Brown. But Caldwell continues to add to his own wide receiver legacy.

Caldwell had 65 yards receiving and two touchdowns, and returned a punt of 51 yards for another touchdown.

“We have been playing together since middle school and hard work pays off,” said Caldwell. “This is a great feeling for our team and our coaches. It’s a brotherhood and high school goes fast. I wanted to make sure we got one before I graduated.”

Azi Humber’s 14-yard touchdown run and a Brandon Mauder kick gave Allderdice (7-4) an early 7-0 lead over Brashear (5-5).

