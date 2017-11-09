With a fabulous menu of chicken and waffles, breakfast potatoes, scrambled eggs and turkey bacon, the Ivy Charitable Endowment of Pittsburgh, Incorporated, with Bridgette Cofield as president in partnership with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Alpha Alpha Omega Chapter, held the Madelyn Hairston Giddens Annual Card Party and Brunch “Stacking the Deck for Education” on Oct. 7, at the Doubletree Hotel in Monroeville. Peggy Harris and Joelynn Parham served as event co-chairs and nearly 200 ladies enjoyed a great morning. Dr. Monica Lamar, president of Alpha Alpha Omega Chapter, greeted the large crowd and thanked the group for their support allowing them to achieve their program initiatives. Sorors and sisters in love Crystal McCormick and Kelly McCormick co-chaired the fundraising committee.

Scholarships were awarded to Amari Anthony and Peggy Phillip, and both will attend Howard University. One of the many AKA initiatives is to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) with their national campaign, “Think HBCU,” which highlights HBCUs and their contribution to the sorority and society. Anthony was unable to attend the brunch; her mother, Angela Reed, was delighted to accept for her.

As morning blended into afternoon it was time for Bingo, card games and prizes. Marisa and Ladora Jamison made a dynamic duo as Bingo callers.

The day was a great celebration that would have made the late Madelyn Hairston Giddens proud. Giddens was an avid card player and the Alpha Kappa Alpha 17th Great Lakes Regional Director from 1974-1978.

