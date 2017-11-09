Pittsburgh choreographer Kyle Abraham to perform at AWC

Lincoln-Larimer native Kyle Abraham is excited to be returning to Pittsburgh to showcase three of his most poignant works.

“This is a repertoire program and people will see some of the works that we’ve been doing over the past two years and they’ve never been shown in Pittsburgh before so that’s exciting,” said Abraham, who will be performing at the August Wilson Center Nov. 10-11 as part of the Pittsburgh Dance Council’s season.

He and his company, ABRAHAM.IN.MOTION, for which he serves as artistic director, will present a trio of work that has premiered over the past six years: The Quiet Dance (2011), The Getting (2014) and Absent Matter (2015).

The Quiet Dance—the piece that Abraham feels most connected to out of the three being performed—is a quintet set to Bill Evans’ sentimental rendition of the Bernstein classic, “Some Other Time.” “The Gettin’’ is taut with electric tension and features music by Grammy Award-winning Jazz artist Robert Glasper and his trio who reimagined Max Roach’s We Insist! Freedom Now Suite. The production will feature projections of charged images from apartheid-era South Africa to the death of Eric Garner.

“The Gettin,” Abraham said, “was a show that premiered in 2014 as part of me being the artist in residence at New York Live Arts, and while I was there I premiered four works and all four of those works raise the same questions that we were asking when schools were supposed to be integrated. Are we really free? That’s something that in 1992 when Apartheid was supposedly over the question was still very true.

