Just Sayin’ …Teachers should not have to fear retribution from parents

Reading the news about Pittsburgh Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. elementary school teacher Janice Watkins being allegedly attacked by the mother of a student because she took a cellphone away from that child in her class was surprising to many.

But not to me.

We so often talk about violence among our youth, but much of that is transferred to them by their parents.

Many of us who are past age 30 have to realize that many of the youth we talk about who solve their problems through violence are now having children.

We as Black people must get out of this “solving our problems with our fists” phenomenon, because in the end we actually lose. The mother, Daishonta Williams, 29, allegedly confronted Watkins at school, but not satisfied with the result, followed her and threw a rock that hit the teacher in the face as she drove near the West End Bridge, Oct. 18.

Imagine, you are driving and a rock or brick flies through your open window, hitting you in the face and sending you to the hospital with you thanking God it didn’t take out an eye or cause severe damage. According to the New Pittsburgh Courier story (Nov. 1), Williams admitted to throwing the rock in a police report. This is really a great example for the child. Basically, she’s being told by her family that breaking the rules is alright.

