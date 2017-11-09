Check It Out …Mass shootings, domestic terror, and armed shoppers

Is there any integrity on either side of any issue?

In early October, former Sheriff David Clarke, famous for his cowboy hat and infamous for labeling Black Lives Matter a terror group, faced a panel on NewsOne following the Las Vegas shooting.

First, Clarke and the host debated the particulars of gun control.

Then one panelist, Dr. Greg Carr, a professor of Africana studies, said if the Las Vegas shooter (a White man) shouted Black Lives Matter or Allah Akbar, Clarke would have immediately called the culprit a terrorist, and Dr. Carr demanded to know if Clarke was willing to call this “act of White America” domestic terrorism. (Could you imagine if a White pundit said the 2016 Dallas police shooting, committed by a Black man, was an “act of Black America?”)

Dr. Carr’s concern about whether or not the incident was domestic terrorism would have been appropriate if the shooter were in police custody and authorities were determining the charges. But by the time of the NewsOne broadcast the whole world knew the shooter killed himself, no motive was established, and the investigation wasn’t complete. In other words, it couldn’t have been labeled anything except a mass shooting. Clarke attempted to state these facts, but Dr. Carr interrupted and repeated if the shooter said Black Lives Matter or Allah Akbar, Clarke would have called it terrorism.

