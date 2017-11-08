Metro
Home > Metro

Woodruff’s Philly win not enough to secure Pa. Supreme Court


Nicki Mayo Philadelphia Tribune Digital Editor
19 reads
Leave a comment
Justice Of The Supreme Court candidates

Justice Of The Supreme Court candidates Dwayne Woodruff (Democrat) and Sallie Mundy (Republican). — Photos from Campaign Websites

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court race between Justice Sallie Mundy and Allegheny County Judge Dwayne Woodruff was one of the most-watched races election night.

Republican Mundy is keeping her seat on Pennsylvania’s highest court, getting a full 10-year term after being appointed last year. Mundy held off Woodruff on Tuesday.

Woodruff received 80 percent of the votes from Philadelphia voters while Mundy secured 20 percent with 98 percent of the precincts reporting.

Statewide, 99 percent of precincts reporting show Mundy to be the winner with 52 percent of the votes. Woodruff received 48 percent of the vote.

Woodruff took to his Facebook page to post a message thanking his supporters for their role in the campaign.
Facebook Woodruff

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

17 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading Woodruff’s Philly win not enough to secure Pa. Supreme Court

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular