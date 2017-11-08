Woodruff’s Philly win not enough to secure Pa. Supreme Court

Republican Mundy is keeping her seat on Pennsylvania’s highest court, getting a full 10-year term after being appointed last year. Mundy held off Woodruff on Tuesday.

Woodruff received 80 percent of the votes from Philadelphia voters while Mundy secured 20 percent with 98 percent of the precincts reporting.

Statewide, 99 percent of precincts reporting show Mundy to be the winner with 52 percent of the votes. Woodruff received 48 percent of the vote.