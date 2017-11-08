UPMC to spend $2B on 3 new specialty hospitals in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Pittsburgh’s already booming health care sector is getting a $2 billion shot in the arm.

The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center announced Friday it’s building three new specialty hospitals over the next few years. The hospitals will specialize in cancer, cardiac care and organ transplantation, and vision.

UPMC says the advanced new facilities will allow it to consolidate beds and attract patients.

The first of the new hospitals, to be built on the UPMC Mercy campus, is expected to open in 2020.

UPMC President and CEO Jeffrey Romoff says the new facilities will lead to a “dramatic advance in the way UPMC delivers the highest quality health care in the region.”

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: