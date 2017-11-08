Public Notices 11-8-17

NOTICE

POISE Foundation announces the availability of applications for the 2017 Community Development Block Grant for District 9 of the City of Pittsburgh (Hope Fund Grants) beginning Wednesday, November 15, 2017. Councilman Ricky Burgess has engaged POISE Foundation to manage the assessment and selection of CDBG grant recipients for District 9.

For more information about Hope Fund Grants and to access the on-line application, please visit www.poisefoundation.org. Completed applications must be submitted using the on-line system by 5:00 p.m. Monday, December 18, 2017 to be considered for funding.

