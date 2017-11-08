New Sexual Harassment Allegation Puts Spotlight On Powerful Black Men In Hollywood

New Sexual Harassment Allegation Puts Spotlight On Powerful Black Men In Hollywood

"Boyz n the Hood" director John Singleton has been accused of unwanted sexual advances.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Powerful White men in Hollywood have been at the center of seemingly nonstop allegations of sexual misconduct, but all that changed literally overnight when Black film maker John Singleton was accused of sexual harassment.

The director of “Boyz n the Hood” sexually harassed Danielle Young during the American Black Film Festival this past June in Miami, the Black journalist wrote in The Root late Monday afternoon.

Young was conducting an interview with Singleton in a room filled with public relations executives when he grabbed her wrist as she was removing the microphone after the interview, she wrote. After Singleton pulled her in and said, “Bring that juiciness over here,” he leaned forward and kissed her on the cheek, Young recalled.

Moments later, when people in the room were taking pictures with the director, Singleton allegedly grabbed her by the waist and remarked, “Oooh, I’m gonna grab on tight to you,” after she reluctantly agreed to take a photo with him.

Another woman in the room who witnessed Singleton’s actions told Young the director made similar sexual advances toward her, Young wrote.

Sexual harassment for Black women in the workplace has its roots in American slavery, according to a study published by Washington University Law School in 2012. Nowadays, the troubling trend can begin as early as elementary school and carry a lifetime of implications.

“Their harassment is often more public, more violent, and inflicts longer-term damage than that of their nonblack peers,” researcher Sonja C. Tonnesen wrote in a report published in 2013.

