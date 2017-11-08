Metro
New Pittsburgh Courier's Church Circuit Calendar (Nov. 8-14)


Courier Newsroom
ST. JAMES COOKING FROM THE GARDEN
NOVEMBER 9—The Larimer Green Team will host Cooking From the Garden with Chef Art Inzinga, from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. James AME Church’s Sumpter Hall, 444 Lincoln Ave. Izinga is the culinary director at CCAC and member of the American Culinary Federation. Free admission, door prizes, and food samples. To reserve a spot, call 412-441-1476.

Let us know about your next Church event! Send info to:
religion@newpittsburghcourier.com, or send to
New Pittsburgh Courier
315 E. Carson St.
Pittsburgh PA 15219

 

Continue reading New Pittsburgh Courier's Church Circuit Calendar (Nov. 8-14)

