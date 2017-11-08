New Pittsburgh Courier’s Church Circuit Calendar (Nov. 8-14)

ST. JAMES COOKING FROM THE GARDEN

NOVEMBER 9—The Larimer Green Team will host Cooking From the Garden with Chef Art Inzinga, from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. James AME Church’s Sumpter Hall, 444 Lincoln Ave. Izinga is the culinary director at CCAC and member of the American Culinary Federation. Free admission, door prizes, and food samples. To reserve a spot, call 412-441-1476.

