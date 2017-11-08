New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (Nov. 8-14)

Sales Boot Camp

NOV. 8—Join Duquesne University’s Small Business Development Center for a one-day interactive workshop, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rockwell Hall, Room 108, Duquesne University, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15219. The seminar will help jumpstart your sales and offer proven methods for finding new customers, capturing their attention and getting them to commit to the sale. Topics include: Cold calling, networking; getting the asking price; handling objections; post-sale and retention, and more. Cost $399. For more information call 412-396-6233.

Digital Marketing Workshop

NOV. 8—The African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania will host a panel discussion and workshop on the impact and importance of digital marketing, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Koppers Building, 436 Seventh Avenue, lower level, conference room 4-H. Panelists will include Soul Pitt Media CEO Donna Baxter Porcher, Savvy Group Digital Strategy Director Damien Hassan and VIS Project Media President Tah Yogo. Cost $10 for members, $20 for non-members, includes a box lunch. For more information, call 412-392-0610.

Training Event

NOV. 10—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center presents First Step: Business Start-up Essentials, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Rockwell Hall, Room 108, Duquesne University, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15219. Topics covered include: Business structure; Fictitious name registration; Insurance; Taxation, and more. Cost $25. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

