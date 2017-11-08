Legal Notices – Estate Notices 11-8-17

Estate of MS. ALANA D. COPE, deceased of 1324 Fifth Avenue, Coraopolis, PA 15108. Estate no. 02-17-6094. Ms. Alyssa Hart, 9219 Lakeside Drive, Perrinton, MI 48871, Administratrix, c/o Max C. Feldman, Attorney At Law, 1322 Fifth Avenue, Coraopolis, PA 15108.

Estate of NORMA E. CARLETTI, Deceased of Bridgeville Borough, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania No. 02-17-05814. Linda R. Stenzel and Christine L. Collavo, Co-Executrices, 674 Orchard Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017 or Robin L. Rarie, Esquire, BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017.

MR. JAMES B. CLAYTOR, Deceased of 118 First Street, Neville Island, PA 15225. Estate No. 02-17-6063. Mr. Mark E. Claytor of 811 Jeanne Street, Coraopolis, PA 15108, Administrator, c/o Max C. Feldman, Attorney At Law, 1322 Fifth Avenue, Coraopolis, PA 15108.

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of THOMAS S. MCQUADE, Court Term No. 021706124, late of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned by the director of Dept. of Court Records, Wills/Orphans Court Division of Allegheny County, notice is hereby given to all persons indebted to said estate to make immediate payment, and to those having claims against the same to present them to the undersigned, duly authenticated for settlement. Mary Susan Rapp, Executrix, 65 Brams Point Rd., Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 or to Cathy L. Brannigan, Esq., 15 Duff Rd., Suite 6C, Pittsburgh, PA 15235

Letters Testamentary on the Estate of ANN SNIZIK, Court Term No. 021705989, late of Clairton, Allegheny County, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned by the director of Dept. of Court Records, Wills/Orphans Court Division of Allegheny County, notice is hereby given to all persons indebted to said estate to make immediate payment, and to those having claims against the same to present them to the undersigned, duly authenticated for settlement. Marsha Tylak, Executrix, 1604 Green View Ct., Pittsburgh, PA 15237 or to Cathy L. Brannigan, Esq., 15 Duff Rd., Suite 6C, Pittsburgh, PA 15235

Estate of KEITH BOGART, deceased of Bethel Park No, 6022 of 2017. Dolores M. Bogart, Extr. or to c/o Matthew J. Beam, Esquire, Scolieri Law Group, 1207 Fifth Avenue, Ste. 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Estate of PETER O’BRIEN, deceased of Allegheny County, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-06158. Patty L. Cunningham, Executor, 434 Blackberry Drive, Monroeville, PA 15146 or to TODD A. FULLER, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgevlle, PA 15017.

Estate of ALICE C. FRANKWITT, deceased of Allegheny County, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-06160. Roseann Walker, Administrator, 3886 Frederick Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15227 or to TODD A. FULLER, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgevlle, PA 15017.

