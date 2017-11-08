Legal Notices 11-8-17

COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY

PITTSBURGH, PA

October 26, 2017

The Office of the Director of the Department of Public works for Allegheny County in Conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, is soliciting Statements of Interest through PennDOTs ECMS system for the following:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF

PUBLIC WORKS

Design Services

For

Various Allegheny County Bridge Preservation

County Project No. AA00-15FB

ECMS No. 27316

Local Agreement Number: L00277

This is a federal-aid project with PennDOT oversight. Statements of Interest are due no later than November 17, 2017 and are to be submitted through PennDOTs ECMS System, http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS

The advertisement can be found under agreement number L00277. A copy of the published advertisement can also be found on the County Website: http://www.county.allegheny.pa.us/bids Any inquiries into this Advertisement are to be directed to Mr. Michael Dillon, P.E., Deputy Director of Engineering, at 412-350-5469 or mdillon@alleghenycounty.us

The County will use the normal selection process and preselect or short-list at least three firms for consideration for this Project assignment on the following evaluation criteria: Past Performance, Quality Control and Quality Assurance, Work Experience and Supervisory Experience on PennDOT/Allegheny County Projects, Use and Experience of Subconsultants, and Assurance of Project Milestones. The County’s Minority and Women disadvantaged goals for these Projects will be 13% of the total price for MBE participation and 2% of the total price for WBE participation.

Stephen G. Shanley, PE, Director

Department of Public Works of Allegheny County

