Hays Woods is 660 acres of forested ridges and valleys that jigsaw along the south bank of the Monongahela River between South Side and Homestead, and home to the city’s only pair of nesting bald eagles.

It is the largest undeveloped chunk of land in Pittsburgh today. How this land is developed will resound for generations. The decision comes at a time when Pittsburgh has emerged as a voice of conscience in environmental matters, especially global warming. Green spaces, like Hays Woods, reduce urban heat and offset greenhouse gas emissions, and the city has committed to increasing its tree cover by 50 percent as part of its climate action plan. READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT: http://publicsource.org/hays-woods-would-have-been-the-biggest-park-in-pittsburgh-then-75-acres-were-set-aside-for-housing/

