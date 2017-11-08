Metro
Hays Woods would have been the biggest park in Pittsburgh. Then 75 acres were set aside for housing.


Brian Conway, PublicSource
Margo Sheehan lives at the end of Agnew Road in Baldwin, at the edge of the Hays Woods property. Sheehan had been thinking about purchasing the home she rents, but is reconsidering after learning about a planned housing development. (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource)

Hays Woods is 660 acres of forested ridges and valleys that jigsaw along the south bank of the Monongahela River between South Side and Homestead, and home to the city’s only pair of nesting bald eagles.
It is the largest undeveloped chunk of land in Pittsburgh today.

How this land is developed will resound for generations. The decision comes at a time when Pittsburgh has emerged as a voice of conscience in environmental matters, especially global warming. Green spaces, like Hays Woods, reduce urban heat and offset greenhouse gas emissions, and the city has committed to increasing its tree cover by 50 percent as part of its climate action plan.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

http://publicsource.org/hays-woods-would-have-been-the-biggest-park-in-pittsburgh-then-75-acres-were-set-aside-for-housing/

Most Popular