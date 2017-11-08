Employment Opportunities 11-8-17

South Fayette Twp. School District

Substitute Teacher Positions

Substitute Nurse Positions

Substitute Paraeducator Positions

Positions available for all grade levels and areas of content

We encourage upcoming graduates and retirees (on emergency basis) to apply

Complete job descriptions are available at:

www.southfayette.org

3680 Old Oakdale Road

McDonald, PA 15057

EOE

Human Resources

Manager at the

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh

Directly responsible for the overall administration, coordination, and evaluation of the Human Resources function. Also supports organizational goals in accordance with mission.

A Bachelors degree in business administration or related field required. Previous Experience: Five years of professional level experience in Human Resources required. Must have experience with an HRIS database and suite of Microsoft programs including a high level understanding of Excel, Word, Outlook and PowerPoint. PHRA or SHRM Certifications a plus.

FBI, Acts 33 and 34 Clearances required. Interested candidates please submit an application with resume and cover letter to HR@pittsburghkids.org

HELP WANTED

The Township of Penn is seeking applicants for the full-time position of Code Enforcement Officer within the Penn Township Community Development Department at 2001 Municipal Court Harrison City PA 15636. Requirements: A high school diploma or GED is required along with five (5) years’ relevant experience. A complete job description may be viewed at the Township’s web site Salary DOQ plus a generous benefit package. Work hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. weekdays, but individuals must be available for monthly evening meetings. The nature of this work is both technical and confidential. Applicants must demonstrate an attention to detail and accuracy as well as a customer service orientation. Pre-employment drug testing and extensive background investigations will be conducted.

Interested individuals should email a cover letter, résumé and references to Township Secretary / Manager Alexander J. Graziani; alexgraziani@penntwp.org by 12:00 p.m. Friday November 10, 2017. All questions are to be emailed to Mr. Graziani. All Township employees are public servants and must possess a good attitude, high ethics and strong integrity. Penn Township is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Alexander J. Graziani,

Secretary / Manager

POSITION: Family Recruiter

REPORTS TO: Program Coordinator/Parent Engagement Coordinator

FUNCTIONAL DEFINITION: This position recruits and maintains enrollment and a waiting list for all sites as well as ensures adequate parent representation on governance groups. This includes working with staff across all EHS sites as well as parents.

SALARY: 27,000-30,000

DUTIES INCLUDE:

•Recruiting families for all sites to ensure enrollment and waiting list

•Complete family application for all sites

•Collaborate with agencies in recruiting families

•Support parents in activities and involvement in all aspects of entire program

•Prepare for all parent meetings (call parents, send out notices, arrange catering)

•Recruit parents for Governance meetings

•Create and maintain team efforts

•Implement family support/family strengths model

•Support efforts/incentives that promote community collaboration

• Other responsibilities as assigned

QUALIFICATIONS OF FAMILY RECRUITER:

•Must have a Associates Degree. in public relations, child development or relevant field. Also three years experience working with families and communities

•Must be self directed, creative, flexible, and demonstrate initiative

•Must have knowledge of child and family development

•Must have ability to work collaboratively with peers, employees and community members

•Must have Act 33 and 34 Clearances and 73 Criminal clearance

•Must have organizational skills and experience

Please contact Coni Hainsworth at 412-383-5011

UROLOGIC ONCOLOGIST/GENERAL UROLOGIST

University of Pittsburgh Physicians located at U. S. Steel Tower, 57th Floor, 600 Grant Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, seeks a Urologic Oncologist/General Urologist to practice at UPMC Urology-Hermitage, 2400 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148, UPMC Urology, 2623 Wilmington Road, Suite B, New Castle, PA 16105, UPMC-Horizon-Shenango Valley, 2200 Memorial Drive, Farrell, PA 16121, and UPMC Jameson, 1211 Wilmington Avenue, New Castle, PA 16105 and specialize in the treatment of prostate, bladder, kidney, and testicular cancer, as well as other urologic issues, including kidney stones and complex stone disease. Requires travel between worksites within a 20 mile radius. Applicant must have a Medical degree or foreign equivalent and completed a Residency in Urology and a Fellowship in Urologic Oncology, eligible to obtain a Pennsylvania Medical License. Employer will accept Board Eligibility or Board Certification as evidence of completion of the required training. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 170001G8 in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.

MEDICAL PHYSICISTS

UPCI Cancer Services seeks multiple Medical Physicists for its Pittsburgh, PA offices and various unanticipated locations at hospitals and medical centers throughout the state of Pennsylvania to conduct and assist in all aspects of Radiation Oncology physics including commissioning of all radiotherapy equipment and providing clinical support; and responsible for performing regular quality assurance (QA) testing and dosimetry calibration of all radiation therapy equipment, implementation of 3D CT and 4D CT treatment planning and delivery, motion management, experience with stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT), dosimetry and clinical implementation of intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) and image guided radiotherapy, and various types of brachytherapy procedures. Primary Requirements: Must have a PhD degree or foreign equivalent in Medical Physics or a related field plus completion of a two-year residency from an accredited program in Medical Physics. Secondary Requirements: Alternatively, must have a Master’s degree or foreign equivalent in Medical Physics or a related field, a minimum of two years of experience as a Medical Physicist in an academic Radiation Oncology Department, and completion of a two-year residency from an accredited program in Medical Physics. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 170001HK in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.

