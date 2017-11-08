Bids and Proposals 11-8-17

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

RFP 3099 – Truck Rental for CDL Program

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

The CCAC Purchasing Department publishes all bids and RFPs via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

LEGAL NOTICE

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority is soliciting Bids for CONTRACT NO. 1685A, FURNISH AND DELIVER CAUSTIC SODA (DIAPHRAGM GRADE). Bids will be received until 11:00 A.M., Prevailing Time, Thursday, November 30, 2017 at the office of the Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. The Bids will then be publicly opened and read.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Proposals or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the successful bidders. Successful Bidders are to use minority or women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, to waive any informality in any Bid and to accept any Bid should it be deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so. Bid Security shall be furnished by providing with the Bid a Certified Check or Bid Bond in the amount of

$5,000.00. The Successful Bidder shall be required to fumish a Performance Bond in the amount of $50,000.00

Documents pertaining to the submission of Bids are available at the Engineering office of the Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Any questions regarding this Contract Docwnent should be directed to Benjamin J. Heilman, Contract Supervisor, at (412) 734-6204 or Benjamin.Heilman@alcosan.org.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

Benjamin J. Heilman

Contract Supervisor

Allegheny County Airport Authority

Pittsburgh International Airport, Pittsburgh, PA

Notice for Request for Proposals

Collection of Landing Fees at Allegheny

County Airport

The Allegheny County Airport Authority (ACAA) is seeking competitive proposals for the Collection of Landing and Parking Fees at Allegheny County Airport for the Airport Authority. A license agreement will be issued to the selected proposing entity. Entities must demonstrate the ability to track landings at the airport, identify aircraft owners and operators, invoice and collect aircraft parking and landing fees. The proposing entity will be responsible for all costs of performing the licensed activities. Proposal documents are available upon request by calling (412) 472-5542. The deadline for submission is December 1, 2017.

DOCUMENT 00030-AA

ADVERTISEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

ALLEGHENY COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Separate and sealed Proposals will be received at the Office of Procurement, Allegheny County Airport Authority, Pittsburgh International Airport, Landside Terminal, 4th Floor Mezz, P.O. Box 12370, Pittsburgh, PA 15231-0370 until 1:00 P.M. prevailing local time, DECEMBER 6, 2017, and bids will be publicly opened and read by the Airport Authority in Conference Room A, Pittsburgh International Airport, Landside Terminal, 4th Floor Mezz, P.O. Box 12370, Pittsburgh, PA 15231-0370, one half hour later, for the following:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY

PROJECT NUMBER 74G1-17 – GENERAL

PROJECT NUMBER 74E1-17 – ELECTRICAL

PROJECT NUMBER 74M1-17 – MECHANICAL

PROJECT NUMBER 74P1-17 – PLUMBING & FIRE PROTECTION

BUILDING #299 CALL CENTER REHABILITATION

AT

PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

A pre-bid conference will be held in Building #299 located at 150 Hookstown Grade Road, Moon Township, PA 15108, at 10:00 a.m., on NOVEMBER 8, 2017.

Plans, specifications and bid documents for the above referenced project will be available for purchase, at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages, as determined by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, must be paid on these projects.

Proposals must be made on the Authority’s form and in accordance with the Plans and Specifications and the “Instructions to Bidders”’.

The non-refundable charge for the Bid Documents and a Disk containing the Plans and Specifications is $150.00; mailing can be arranged for an additional $75.00 charge.

This project has DBE participation goals; DBE firms must be certified with the Pennsylvania Unified Certification Program) (PA UCP). Firms must be certified prior to award of contract. A searchable database of DBE firms can be found on the PA UCP web site: https://www.dotsbe.pa.gov/PAUCPWeb/paucp/viewHome.do

The Airport Authority reserves the right to reject any and all bids or waive any informalities in the bidding.

No bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of sixty [60] days after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids.

To view a complete advertisement, which is also included in the bidding documents visit http://www.flypittsburgh.com under doing business with us – business opportunities or call 412-472-3543 or 412-472-3779.

Christina A. Cassotis

Chief Executive Officer

ALLEGHENY COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

Network Engineering and Support Services

RFP #200-47-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Network Engineering and Support Services

RFP #200-47-17

The documents will be available no later than November 6, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 A.M., December 1, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Procurement Director/Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street,

2nd Floor, Conference Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

November 17, 2017

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT

OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed bids will be received in the Office Of The Chief Operations Officer, Room 251, Administration Building, 341 South Bellefield Avenue until 11:00 A.M. prevailing time November 14, 2017 and will be opened at the same hour for the purchase of the following equipment and supplies:

Interscholastic Athletic Supplies

Refuse Container Service

General Information regarding bids may be obtained at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Service Center, 1305 Muriel Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. The bid documents are available on the School District’s Purchasing web site at: http://www.pghboe.net/pps/site/default.asp

Click on Bid Opportunities under Quick Links.

The Board of Public Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids, or select a single item from any bid.

M. Jordan

Purchasing Agent

We are an equal rights and opportunity school district

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

HVAC SUPPORT AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB# 300-46-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

HVAC SUPPORT AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB# 300-46-17

The documents will be available no later than October 30, 2017 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on November 20, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, November 9, 2017

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on November 28, 2017, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for a Service Contract for the following:

Asbestos, Lead, Mold Abatement Services

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on October 30, 2017 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

