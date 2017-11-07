What to Know Now: Election Day

Today is election day across the United States, and the city of Atlanta is holding a general election for mayor, city council president, three at-large council members, 12 by-district council members, and 10 city judges. Twelve candidates are in the running to succeed Mayor Kasim Reed, who served two terms in the city that has been helmed by African-American leadership in its top office for 40 years.

If you didn’t cast your vote early, the polls across Fulton County will be open until 8 p.m. And you’re still researching the candidates, we’ve got you covered with ADW’s Exclusive Mayoral Questionnaire.

Be sure you double-check your polling place and review a sample ballot by entering your info at the Georgia secretary of state’s My Voter Page.

Here is a snapshot of the candidates for mayor, city council president and city council seats:

Mayor

Peter Aman

Rohit Ammanamanchi

Keisha Lance Bottoms

John H. Eaves

Vincent Fort

Kwanzaa Hall

Laban King

Ceasar C. Mitchell

Mary Norwood

Michael T. Sterling

Cathy Woolard

Glenn S. Wrightson

City Council President

C.T. Martin

Felicia Moore

Alex Wan

City Council Member Post 1 At Large

Michael Julian Bond (incumbent

Courtney D. English

City Council Member Post 2 At Large

Cory Ruth

Matt Westmoreland

Bret R. Williams

City Council Member Post 3 At Large

Andre Dickens (incumbent)

City Council Member District 1

Ron Aribo

Oz Hill

Mo Ivory

Bill Powell

Carla Smith (incumbent)

City Council Member District 2

Amir Farokhi

Stephon Ferguson

Zelda Jackson

Nick Mulkey

Lauren Welsh

City Council Member District 3

Ricky Brown

Greg Clay

Ivory Lee Young Jr (incumbent)

City Council Member District 4

MR Adassa

Christopher Brown

Dan Burroughs

Jason Dozier

Nick Hess

Kimberly Parmer

Shawn Walton

Deborah “Sister” Williams

Cleta Winslow (incumbent)

City Council Member District 5

Natalyn Mosby Archibong

Liliana Bakhtiari

City Council Member District 6

Jennifer N. Ide

Kirk Rich

City Council Member District 7

Rebecca L. King

Howard Shook (incumbent)

City Council Member District 8

J.P. Matzigkeit

Anna Tillman

City Council Member District 9

Kwame Abernathy

William Harrison

Dustin Hills

City Council Member District 10

Andrea Boone

Kenny Hill

Beverly Rice

City Council Member District 11

Harold Hardnett

Debra F. Harris

Latarsha D. Holden

Anthony Johnson

Edith Lapido

Brionte McCorkle

Marci Collier Overstreet

Georgianne “Doc” Thomas

City Council Member District 12

Randy Gibbs

Michael Jackson

Joyce Sheperd

Dana Watley

Get out and vote!

