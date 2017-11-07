Entertainment
Mariah Carey, N.W.A., Isley Brothers up for Songwriters Hall


MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
In this Feb. 28, 2016 file photo, Mariah Carey arrives at the 2016 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party in West Hollywood, Calif.  (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) _ Mariah Carey, the artist with the most No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, is one of the nominees for the 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Carey, who co-wrote 17 of her 18 No. 1s, earns her first nomination for the prestigious prize. The Songwriters Hall gave The Associated Press the list of nominees Monday, a day ahead of its official announcement.

Pioneering rap group N.W.A. also earned its first nomination for the Songwriters Hall, months after Jay-Z became the first rapper inducted into the organization as part of its 2017 class.

FILE – In the April 23, 2015, file photo, N.W.A. members Dr. Dre, left, and Ice Cube, two of the subjects of the upcoming biographical drama “Straight Outta Compton,” appear onstage to promote the film at the Universal Pictures presentation during CinemaCon 2015 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.  (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Other performing nominees for the 2018 class include John Mellencamp, Tracy Chapman, Alice Cooper, Jimmy Cliff, the Isley Brothers, Chrissie Hynde, Alan Jackson, Kool & the Gang, Tom Waits and Tom T. Hall.

Ronald Isley attends The 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Special Merit Awards Ceremony, on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2014 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP)

Non-performing nominees are William “Mickey” Stevenson, Bill Anderson, Maurice Starr, Allee Willis, Steve Dorff, Mike Chapman, Randy Goodrum, Tony Macaulay, and Jermaine Dupri, who co-wrote some of Carey’s hits. Nominated songwriting duos include Kye Fleming and Dennis Morgan, Denny Randell and Sandy Linzer, and L. Russell Brown and Irwin Levine, who died in 1997.

Six songwriters, or songwriting groups, will be officially inducted at a gala in New York on June 14. Eligible members can vote for three non-performing songwriters and three performing songwriters until Dec. 17.

Songwriters are eligible for induction after writing hit songs for at least 20 years. Carey, whose hits include “We Belong Together” and “Hero,” released her self-titled debut album in 1990. N.W.A., including Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, Eazy-E, MC Ren and DJ Yella, had massive success with the 2015 biopic “Straight Outta Compton.” Their debut album of the same name was released in 1988.

___

Online: http://www.songhall.org

 

