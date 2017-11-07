Living long, and loving life

Evelyn Horton shares the story of Lorraine Turner to the New Pittsburgh Courier; a Virginia native who found herself in Pittsburgh and has enjoyed it ever since.
Turner recently celebrated her 80th birthday with family and friends in Murrysville. Horton tells the Courier that Turner, as a teenager in the Hill District, was the subject of an outstanding photo taken by renowned photographer Teenie Harris. “The girl on roller skates,” which may be part of one of Harris’ exhibits at the Carnegie Museum. Later, Turner became an “extra” in movies, including “Wonder Boys” with Michael Douglas. Turner then became known as “Miss Extra-Ordinary.” Later she was in movies such as “One for the Money,” “We bought a Zoo” and “Don’t Back Down.”
ARLENE POLK recently celebrated birthday number 90! And of course, family and friends were there for the momentous occasion. Among those there for the celebration were comedian Brady Hill, son Patrick Polk, Arlene McDonald, Aubrae Martin, Deborah Moncrief, and so many more. The perfect way to celebrate Ms. Polk! Courier photographer J.L. Martello was there to capture the event in pictures.
