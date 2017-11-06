Tyrese’s Emotional Episode Helps Debunk Stereotype Of Negligent Black Fathers

Beneath the surface of Tyrese Gibson’s emotional—some have called it a psychological—breakdown appears to be a father who cares passionately about his child. It helps debunk the stereotype that Black men are disproportionately negligent fathers.

The good news for Tyrese is that officials dropped their child abuse investigation of him, which triggered the actor’s video breakdown, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

In their custody battle for 10-year-old daughter, Shayla, Tyrese’s ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson, claimed that the entertainer “pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other,” according to the AJC

Gibson pleads in the video: “Don’t take my baby. This is all I got. Don’t take my baby, OK? I’ve been away from my baby for two months.”

Several daytime TV shows parade Black men who are deadbeat fathers. There are many of them out there for some in the media to exploit for rating—ultimately perpetuating the stereotype.

However, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention’s 2013 “National Health Statistics Report,” Black fathers who live with their children are more attentive than fathers of other demographics.

According to the CDC, 70 percent of those Black fathers were more likely to bath, dress, diaper or help their kids with toilet training, compared to 60 percent of White fathers and 45 percent of Hispanic fathers.

A higher percentage of Black fathers also escorted their children to and from activities and helped their kids with homework.

Tyrese has found unconventional ways to show love for his daughter. People magazine reported that he hired a plane in October to fly a banner over Shayla’s school that read “No matter what, daddy loves you Shayla.” His ex-wife wasn’t too happy with that display.

