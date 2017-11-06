Classic Events! Presents Salute to Legal Excellence (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Nov. 1)

The legal profession makes the world go around. From magistrates to judges, attorneys and paralegals, just about every business is touched at some point in time by someone in the legal profession.

On Oct. 6, at the Marriott City Center, 10 individuals were honored for their exhibition of service and professionalism to the community to both the legal profession and the city of Pittsburgh. This year The Third Annual Salute to Legal Excellence presented by Classic Events! honored: Pauline M. Calabrese, Esq., Brian Catanzrite, Esq., William Caye Esq., Daniel Friedson, Esq., Ken Gormley, Esq., William Generett Jr., Esq., Samir Sama, Esq., the Honorable Edward Tibbs, Frank Walker II, Esq., Justice David Wecht and the Honorable Dwayne D. Woodruff. With Pauline M. Calabrese Esq. as mistress of ceremonies guests enjoyed an evening of cocktails, dining and the jazzy sounds of vocalist Kea Michaels. For those who had the energy there was dancing after dinner. The music was provided by Billy C Productions.

Patton- Mills is the Chair of the Allegheny County Democratic Committee and the author of “Hospitality Law” (Pearson/Prentice Hall Publishing). Salute to Legal Excellence is one of a series of events presented annually by Ralph P. Watson and Classic Events! The schedule of events includes: Black History Celebration Dinner, Ladies Who Network, Youthpreneur Workshop and The Business/Political Forum.

The Hon. Ralph P. Watson has been an elected official serving as a Wilkinsburg School Board Member, Councilman, Democratic Committeeman and Commissioner. Currently, he is vice-chairman of both the Wilkinsburg Democratic Committee and the Wilkinsburg Planning Commission. He continues to serve on ad-hoc committees and economic development boards that are driven towards community/business development that expands the plight of the entrepreneur and hosts Classic Events! Entrepreneur Network on PCTV21, Comcast channel 21 and Verizon channel 47.

