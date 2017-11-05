Rob White Jr. honored with Police Community Service Award

In 1983, after Rob White Jr. had just lost only his fifth professional boxing match—against 15 wins—and was waiting to hear about his next fight, his father, a Pittsburgh fire chief, handed him the application for the police force—and he hasn’t looked back.

In the intervening 34 years, White rose through various patrol and plainclothes assignments in the investigative branch to the rank of Detective First Grade. And along the way made continual outreach efforts to the community, and to youth, using the skills and knowledge he acquired in his previous boxing career.

On Oct. 27, White was honored by his peers, past and present, for his years of service to the city at state Rep. Ed Gainey’s fifth annual Police Community Service Award ceremony. As more than one speaker attending said, he’s still the champ.

“This is important to me, because we often only hear the bad,” said Gainey. “We need to honor these officers who do great things in the community—and Bob is one of the best I know. Thank you.”

When Gainey created the award five years ago, he wanted it to be removed from politics. So, rather than his office choosing honorees, they are selected by the previous year’s winner. All the former winners were in attendance for White’s ceremony, as were co-workers, former co-workers, family and admirers, including Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, state Rep. Jake Wheatley, D-Hill District, Pittsburgh police Chief Scott Schubert, Assistant Chief Lavonnie Bickerstaff, and former city police officials Maurita Bryant, assistant superintendent of the Allegheny County police, and Ophelia “Cookie” Coleman, Wilkinsburg chief of police.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: