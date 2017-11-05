Kevin Hart gets serious, beats Tiki Barber in NYC Marathon

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Hart got serious about training for the New York City Marathon. So serious, he beat former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber.
The comedian and actor posted a video on Instagram that says “Marathon complete. Got my gold medal. It’s an amazing feeling. I can check this goal off my list.”
He finished his first NYC marathon in 4 hours, 5 minutes, 6 seconds. He’ll have some bragging rights on Barber, running 33 minutes faster than the 42-year-old retired football player turned broadcaster.
Kathrine Switzer ran her first NYC marathon since winning the title in 1974. The 70-year-old author and marathon commentator finished in 4:48:21.
Switzer was the first woman to run the Boston Marathon in 1967. She used her initials because women weren’t allowed to enter the event.