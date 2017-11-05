Is It Becoming A Trend For Whites To Examine White Racism?

Even before Donald Trump became president, a wave of racial incidents exploded on colleges campuses across the nation. Several universities launched countermeasures, including the creation of forums for White students and faculty to examine White racism.

Several schools, including the University of Vermont and the University of Oregon, held White identity retreats to address widespread race-based protests and rising tension on campuses. Students and faculty reportedly discussed White privilege, from personal and systemic levels.

According to NBC 2, in the latest example of what appears to be a trend, Florida Gulf Coast University will offer a course in the spring semester titled “White Racism.”

Here’s a brief description of the course, via the NBC News affiliate:

“In this course, we will interrogate the concept of race; examine the racist ideologies, laws, policies, and practices that have operated for hundreds of years to maintain White racial domination over those racialized as non-White.”

The course is more than a history of White dominance. The instructor, Dr. Ted Thornhill, plans also to discuss how to “dethrone White supremacy” to create “an anti-racist society.”

Meanwhile, at K-12 schools, similar types of conversations are happening among educators.

An African American third grade teacher at an Indiana elementary school received media attention last year when she facilitated “Courageous Conversations,” informal discussions on the thorny issue of unconscious racial bias with her mostly White colleagues.

