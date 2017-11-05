Donnie McClurkin the headliner for Family and Friends Weekend, Oct. 20

After listening to a riveting performance of inspirational singing from The Heritage Gospel Chorale of Pittsburgh, the expectant crowd began to applaud and cheer as internationally-known pastor and vocalist Donnie McClurkin took his rightful place at the Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ pulpit.

Pastor McClurkin, a prolific and profound minister of the Gospel, was invited by the Council of Christian Of Christian Men (CCM) to preach the initial sermon that began a Family and Friends Weekend, Oct. 20.

Pastor McClurkin’s unscripted message had no Biblical title or text, but the scripture quotes abounded as he impressed those gathered longing for authentic worship. He stressed, “I have nothing I can offer you except Jesus Christ and Him crucified…I don’t want to just come to church, I want to be the church.”

Pastor McClurkin admonished everyone to forsake wickedness, repent and regain their passion for an honest relationship with God. He went on to ask a series of questions. “When did we forget that the title, Missionary, Evangelist, Elect-Lady, Trustee, Elder, Superintendent, Pastor… was not a promotion? But a demotion given by God to serve? When did we become so saved that we don’t bring our Bibles to church anymore? What happened to the zeal (fervor to praise God) and the brothers who danced before God? When did we lose the zeal to defend our faith and the teachings of holiness? We now play with the sacred things as though it is some kind of Christian comedy. We have become statesman (in church) waiting to be entertained.”

Upon invitation, many in the crowd quickly filled the large church altar to capacity to receive the prayer of repentance offered by Pastor McClurkin. And just when you thought his sermon had apexed, Pastor McClurkin transcended into his music ministry. A crescendo of traditional gospel lyrics was the segway into an impromptu concert that exploded into high praises to God. Host Pastor, Bishop Dr. Loran E. Mann and Evangelist Barbara Mann joined in the dance that lasted into the night.

