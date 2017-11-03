Roasting The #ConnectingKing

The jokes and laughs were centered on Vernard Alexander, but it was all for a good cause. Proceeds from The Roast for Autism at The Spot in Penn Hills, Oct. 21, benefited the Autism Urban Connections Support Group, founded by Jamie Upshaw.

