Roasting The #ConnectingKing


Courier Newsroom
JAMIE UPSHAW of Autism Urban Connections Support Group

The jokes and laughs were centered on Vernard Alexander, but it was all for a good cause. Proceeds from The Roast for Autism at The Spot in Penn Hills, Oct. 21, benefited the Autism Urban Connections Support Group, founded by Jamie Upshaw.

COMEDIAN DEIDRE LESESNE

LATEENDA LEONARD SHERRILL, MARITA GARRETT

CHRIS HUGHES

CHRIS “STEEL” EDMONDS

ED GAINEY

VERNARD ALEXANDER (Photos by J.L. Martello)

SCOTT FLURRY

