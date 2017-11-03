Open Letter To The Community …Clarification of my remarks regarding Leon Ford

•There should be NO question as to who was being supported, by the Black Political Empowerment Project (B-PEP) and Tim Stevens at the Monday, Oct. 14, press conference, and that was LEON FORD! We have been supportive of Mr. Ford early on, and that support has NOT changed.

•I was attempting to present an objective picture of the need to bring this unfortunate situation to a positive end, and one that would strongly benefit Leon Ford.

•My comments of “…None of us my ever really know what fully happened on that November day. There may have been bad decisions on all sides” was based on my reading of the September 25, 2017 edition of the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, by Torseten Ove, which stated that “…Mr Ford did not recall how the car came to be in motion, although under cross-examination he admitted the only way it could have moved is that if he’d released the brake, shifted into gear and hit the gas. He said he also didn’t realize that Officer Derbish was in his car when it sped off.” I took those comments to be from the recent trial.

•I sent an email to the Mayor, safety director and police chief on Wednesday, Oct. 11 suggesting that a settlement would be more likely to succeed in resolving this issue. A similar message was sent the next day, Oct. 12, on B-PEP letterhead to the same individuals.

