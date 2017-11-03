Hey… What’s a ‘Yowie?’ …Fashion designer Kiya Tomlin teams with Ford to make popular Steelers fan accessory

Everyone’s asking, “What’s a Yowie?”

Simply put, it’s a multi-functional, unisex fashion accessory favored by sports fans, such as Pittsburgh Steelers fans. One can wear it as a bandana, wristband, head wrap, scarf, sleeve, or anything else one can imagine.

But when it comes to designing one, leave it to the professionals—specifically, Kiya Tomlin.

Kiya, the wife of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, is known for her “architectural, feminine clothing favored by women throughout the U.S.,” says a press release by Neighborhood Ford Store.

“When I was asked by Neighborhood Ford Store to consider designing the motif for this season’s Yowie, I knew there would be some strict logo-use guidelines because both the Steelers and Ford have strong brands,” Kiya Tomlin said in the release. “But I also thought the project would be interesting because strong guidelines really make you think more creatively about a design.”

Now, it’s a fan favorite, as fans at Heinz Field get their own Yowie when they register to win the Official Truck of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

(For more information about Neighborhood Ford Store and Kiya Tomlin, visit neighborhoodfordstore.com and uptownsweats.com.)

