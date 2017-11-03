BREAKING HER SILENCE …PPS teacher Janice Watkins recalls alleged attack by student’s mother

It was an ambush, a fight. One that, according to Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher Janice Watkins, “felt like…forever.”

Nearly two weeks after Watkins was allegedly attacked and assaulted by a mother of a fourth-grade student from Pittsburgh King PreK-8 school, Watkins spoke publicly for the first time, in an interview obtained exclusively by KDKA-TV, Oct. 30.

The story is known all too well locally, and even nationally. How could a teacher, who confiscated a cell phone of a student in her classroom as per district policy, end up in a rush to the hospital with severe injuries—caused by, allegedly, the student’s mother?

“I’m not really afraid, I’m scared. There’s a difference,” Watkins admitted during the KDKA-TV interview with reporter Marty Griffin. “It’s beyond surreal.”

Pittsburgh Police said 29-year-old Daishonta Williams, of the North Side, originally came to Pittsburgh King on Oct. 18 and confronted Watkins over the cell phone, and allegations that Watkins choked her 10-year-old daughter. Later in the afternoon, Williams allegedly followed Watkins near the West End Bridge, threw a brick through the window, hitting Watkins in the face.

“I told you I was going to get you, you dumb (expletive),” Watkins recalled Williams saying during the altercation.

Watkins spent days at Allegheny General Hospital.

