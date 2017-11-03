 6 Detroit officers under investigation for misconduct

DETROIT (AP) _ Detroit police officials say six officers are under investigation for misconduct related to events that took place at the scene of a reported break-in over the weekend.

Responding officers asked five members of a renovation and cleaning crew at the scene for work papers, WDIV-TV reported . They also ran checks on the workers’ names and licenses.

A complaint filed with the department alleges that an officer then ordered the men to run.

“He got to telling people to just run,” said Justin Green, one of the workers. “I said, `What do you mean, run?’ He said, `Run or you’re going to jail.”’

The complaint said it was a way to humiliate the Black contractors.

“Humiliated,” said Antoine Nalls, another one of the workers. “Like we were just hoodlums.”

Assistant Chief Arnold Williams said it was inappropriate behavior that the department doesn’t condone.

“This is something that we don’t take lightly,” Williams said. “We believe that all citizens should be treated with respect.”

The officer who told the men to run was Black, police said. Of the six officers at the scene, two were white and four were Black. All of the officers were wearing body cameras.

An investigation into the officer has been opened by the Office of the Chief Investigator, which is the investigative staff for the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners. The other five officers are under investigation for not intervening or “conduct unbecoming of an officer.”

___

Information from: WDIV-TV, http://www.clickondetroit.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: