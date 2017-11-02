White Student Accused Of Systematically Poisoning Black Roommate

An African-American University of Hartford student was recently tormented and poisoned by her freshman roommate, who was white, she said in an online video.

Chennel “Jazzy” Rowe recounted her experiences living with Brianna Brochu, who boasted on social media about methodically poisoning her Black roommate by spitting in her coconut oil, rubbing used tampons on her backpack, and placing her toothbrush in “places where the sun doesn’t shine.” She began “getting sick” and eventually needing antibiotics before deciding to move out due to their “rocky relationship,” Rowe said.

“It started with throat pain,” Rowe explained in the video. “I thought maybe because it’s colder up here, I’m just catching a cold. After a month it got to the point where I had extreme throat pain that I couldn’t sleep, to the point where I couldn’t speak. … I’m spending my own money that my parents give me for food and groceries, the health center on campus is not free—in fact they’re expensive.”

Brochu was arrested in connection with the incidents described by Rowe, the university confirmed Tuesday to The Tab.

The roommate’s dangerous and barbaric actions were an effort to “get rid of” Rowe, who she barbarically referred to as “Jamaican Barbie,” according to an Instagram post shared by Brochu.

“Finally did it yo girl got rid of her roommate!!” Brochu wrote in an Instagram post before eventually marking her account as private. “After 1 1/12 month [sic] of spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions, rubbing used tampons on her backpack, putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn’t shine and so much more I can finally say goodbye Jamaican Barbie.”

It wasn’t until Rowe found Instagram posts in which Brochu detailed attempting to harm her that she realized what was happening, she explained.

Brochu was reportedly charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, according to state court records. The university is “currently in communication with the student and her family” and plans to “strictly follow” its “disciplinary process,” the school stated via Twitter.

Rowe’s disturbing story is a stark reminder that safe spaces for Black people are virtually nonexistent.

@onlyelimori_ Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention. Please see the attached photo with a University response. pic.twitter.com/dEQNoP69Uk — UofHartford (@UofHartford) October 31, 2017

