The opioid crisis vs. crack, heroin— why aren’t they treated equally?

On Thursday, Oct. 26, the president declared opioid abuse a national public health emergency—a move that allows the federal government to move more quickly while allowing states more flexibility in expanding the use of telemedicine treatment. He did it with full support by the Democrats, Republicans, and governors throughout the country.

This brings about the questions. “Are the thousands of people arrested and jailed for use or sell of cocaine, heroin, or crack-cocaine going to be released now that drug addiction is a disease?”

Yes, that is what it is being called—a disease—now that White middle-income Americans are dying.

Many states, including Pennsylvania, have already started addressing opioid addiction as a disease, which means…users are supposed to be treated as patients with a disease instead of criminals to be jailed? Maybe? No clarity has been made yet.

“Addressing it will require all of our effort, and it will require us to confront the crisis in all of its real complexity,” President Trump said. “As Americans, we cannot allow this to continue. It is time to liberate our communities from the scourge.”

Some numbers by the CDC show that 64,000 people died from overdoses last year, which averaged out to be about 100 per day.

Looking at our history there has always been a drug crisis in this country of one kind or another, but not to this degree with deaths being so high, especially White middle-income deaths. Before it was mostly Blacks, Latinos and low-income Whites.

