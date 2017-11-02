Our View…Judge Dwayne Woodruff—the right choice for PA Supreme Court

The New Pittsburgh Courier, everyone knows, is an African American publication. “America’s Best Weekly.” “The Voice of Black Pittsburgh.” The slogans go on and on.

So, like Antonio Brown catching a pass for the Steelers, some would say it’s a sure bet that the African American newspaper of record would endorse Judge Dwayne Woodruff, an African American Democrat seeking a seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

However, just like Barack Obama, American Express CEO Ken Chenault, and Oprah, there are worthy, meritorious candidates in the world of business and politics who, while African American, have credentials that any person would cherish.

The New Pittsburgh Courier is officially endorsing Judge Dwayne Woodruff for PA Supreme Court Justice in the upcoming Nov. 7 election. And it’s for many more reasons besides his skin color.

First things first. You’re not going to find too many people who could play professional football…and practice law at the same time. He did this with the Meyer Darragh firm from 1988-1990, while of course playing for the Steelers. Some players have trouble staying out of trouble with the law, let alone practice the law.

This feat already shows Judge Woodruff’s passion, and ability to execute at a high level on many fronts. He later became a founding partner of a firm, and won a seat on Allegheny County’s Common Pleas Court in 2005. Since then, he’s worked in the juvenile division of its Family Court. Additionally, Judge Woodruff co-chairs the National Campaign to Stop Violence’s “Do the Write Thing Challenge”—described via his website as a unique initiative which gives middle school students the opportunity to communicate their thoughts on the impact of violence in their lives and to make personal commitments to reduce violence.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: