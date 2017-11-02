Donna Brazile airs out Hillary Clinton and DNC’s dirty laundry

Democrats are waking up to an explosive insider story. Donna Brazile, who took over the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 election, is talking about Hillary Clinton’s takeover of the DNC and airing some dirty laundry in the process.

Brazile writes in Politico that the DNC “had become dependent on her (Clinton) campaign for survival, for which she expected to wield control of its operations.”

This article appears five days before the release of Brazile’s book, “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House.”

SOURCE: Politico

SEE ALSO:

Obama Called Out Hillary Clinton For Mishandling Email Scandal, New Book Says

I’m Sorry: Hillary Clinton Apologizes For Private Email Use