Remembering Fats Domino, the ‘architect of Rock ‘n’ Roll’

NNPA—Fats Domino, the rock pioneer who inspired Elvis Presley, the Beatles and countless other superstars, died Oct. 25 at his home in Harvey, Louisiana. He was 89.

Mark Bone, chief investigator for the Jefferson Parish coroner’s office, told NPR that Domino died of natural causes.

Born Antoine Domino, the “Architect of Rock ‘n’ Roll” enjoyed a career spanning five decades that included more than 25 gold singles and 65 million records sold. His massive vault of hits includes “Blueberry Hill,” “I’m Walking,” “Ain’t That a Shame” and “I’m Walking to New Orleans.”

His unique playing style and unmistakable voice helped Domino to produce the first rock ‘n’ roll record to ever sell more than 1 million copies with the 1949 hit “The Fat Man,” a song he both produced and co-wrote. Billy Diamond, his road manager, referred to him as “Fats” because the name was a symbol of importance, according to Domino’s website.

In 1986, Domino received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and was later inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. On Nov. 5, 1998, at the White House, he was awarded the National Medal of Arts from then President Bill Clinton.

By their own admission, Domino’s influence played heavily in the careers of Presley and the Beatles. Domino reportedly was held in such high esteem that Presley refused to answer to his popular moniker, “The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” when Domino was present.

