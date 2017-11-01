NEWS ROUNDUP: Colin Kaepernick Finally Returning To NFL?; N.E.R.D Comeback?

Colin Kaepernick‘s dry spell may be over in as little as 10 days, said Mark Geragos, there NFL free agent’s attorney.

“I think within the next 10 days somebody will sign him,” Geragos said during a recent appearance on The Adam Corolla show. “I think somebody’s gonna sign him. I think the NFL has to come to their senses, and realize every day that goes by just proves the collusion case even more.” No further details were provided, however.

Kaepernick recently filed a grievance against the NFL for collusion.

