New Pittsburgh Courier’s Business Calendar (Nov. 1-6)

Training Event

NOV. 6—The Duquesne University Small Business Development Center will host the AARP Foundation’s Work for Yourself@50+ program designed to help low- and moderate-income adults above age 50 gain the knowledge, support, and resources they need to take the right first steps toward successful self-employment, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Riverside Center for Innovation, 700 River Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Topics covered include: A careful consideration of the potential and perils of working for yourself; Exercises to help develop the self-employment idea; A realistic overview of what it takes to pursue a self-employment opportunity, and more. Attendees will also receive 72-page workbook and resource guide. Cost is $15. For more information, call 412-396-6233.

Sales Boot Camp

NOV. 8—Join Duquesne University’s Small Business Development Center for a one-day interactive workshop, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rockwell Hall, Room 108, Duquesne University, 600 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15219. The seminar will help jumpstart your sales and offer proven methods for finding new customers, capturing their attention and getting them to commit to the sale. Topics include: Cold calling, networking; getting the asking price; handling objections; post-sale and retention, and more. Cost $399. For more information call 412-396-6233.

