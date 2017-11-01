Legal Notices 11-1-17

NOTICE

Pittsburgh International Airport

Opportunity to Review the Draft Master Plan Update

and

Invitation to Public Workshops

The Allegheny County Airport Authority (ACAA) has completed a Draft Master Plan Update for Pittsburgh International Airport that includes the Terminal Modernization Program. The Draft Master Plan Update will be available for public review and comment for a period of 30 days beginning November 1, 2017 and continuing through November 30, 2017. An electronic version of the Draft Master Plan Update will be available during this time at www.PITTransformed.com. Paper copies of the document will be available for review during this time at the following locations during their normal business hours:

Pittsburgh International Airport

Allegheny County Airport Authority Offices

Landside Terminal, 4th Floor Mezzanine Level

Pittsburgh, PA 15231-0370

Contact: 412.472.5692

Findlay Township

Municipal Building

1271 Route 30

Clinton, PA 15026

Contact: 724.695.0500

Moon Township Municipal Building

1000 Beaver Grade Road

Moon Township, PA 15108

Contact: 412.262.1700

Persons with disabilities that need special assistance to review the document or if English is you second language, please contact Eric Buncher at 412.472.5692.

PUBLIC WORKSHOPS:

The public is invited to attend Public Workshops for the Draft Master Plan Update, including the Terminal Modernization Program that will be held on the following dates at the locations listed:

Date: Monday, November 13, 2017

Time: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Location: Airport Marriott, 777 Aten Road, Coraopolis, PA 15108

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Time: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Location: August Wilson Center – Second Floor, 980 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Comments on the Draft Master Plan Update, including the Terminal Modernization Program, can be submitted via www.PITTransformed.com; in writing at one of the Public Workshops; or by mailing written comments to:

Planning Department

Pittsburgh International Airport

Landside Terminal,

4th Floor Mezzanine

PO Box 12370

Pittsburgh, PA 15231-0370

All comments must be received by November 30, 2017.

Request for Proposals Pittsburgh International Airport

Terminal Modernization Program

Program Director/Owner’s Representative Services

Background

The Allegheny County Airport Authority (ACAA) is seeking a program director/owner’s representative (PD/OR) to perform oversight tasks, on behalf of the ACAA, related to the design and construction of the Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) Terminal Modernization Program (TMP).

The TMP will relocate the Landside Terminal functions and related ground-side functions to a new terminal complex that will be constructed adjacent to the existing Airside Terminal. After the new terminal complex is constructed and fully operational, the existing Landside Terminal may be demolished or adapted for re-use.

The TMP includes:

•A two-level, 632,000-square-foot terminal facility consisting of the following:

– Ground level: Includes airline and Airport support, such as baggage operations, explosive baggage detection systems, and building utilities;

– Concourse level: Includes consolidated airline operations and all passenger and public spaces such as ticketing, baggage claim, security checkpoint and concessions;

•A six-story garage with 3,000 spaces that will include a consolidated rental car facility, a ground transportation center, and a public parking lot;

•Quick turn-around facilities for rental cars, a commercial vehicle lot and a cell phone lot;

•New roadway system to support the new terminal complex.

The ACAA is currently finalizing Program Definition Documents for the TMP in preparation for soliciting and awarding design services. The TMP timeline for design and construction is expected to be six years, during which time the services of the PD/OR is desired.

This position is on a contract basis – the successful Proposer will not be a salaried employee. While an individual PD/OR is required, a firm may apply with the expectation that one key individual serves as the PD/OR. The ACAA is only interested in a direct relationship with firms and/or individuals and is not looking for a broker to arrange these services with third parties.

A firm employing the successful Proposer will be eligible to provide services for the Program Management Office, which is described further on in this RFP; however it will not be eligible to perform TMP-related design or construction services as a consultant or contractor for the ACAA during the term of this contract and any extension thereof, unless a written waiver is sought by the firm. Furthermore, the ACAA would have to determine, under its sole discretion, that the requesting firm possesses unique expertise and/or institutional knowledge not possessed by any other firm on the team and that the possession of that unique expertise or knowledge will result in a benefit to the ACAA in the implementation of subsequent TMP projects undertaken by the ACAA.

Responsibilities

The PD/OR will report to the ACAA’s Senior Vice President of Facilities, Engineering and Maintenance, and will, among other responsibilities:

•Oversee the design process to ensure compliance to the TMP program definition documents;

•Closely monitor, manage and communicate any scope and/or cost changes throughout the program process;

•Review program schedules and provide input;

•Set up, maintain and utilize a financial planning and control system that is integrated with the schedule and planning system to control: (a) documents; (b) schedules; and (c) budgets;

•Manage the overall program budget (including non-design/construction related costs);

•Provide support during the bidding/procurement process;

•Assist with jurisdictional reviews and program related mitigation issues;

•Administer construction related activities, including pay applications;

•Facilitate program close-out and occupancy;

•Support move management and relocation.

The PD/OR will develop the Program Management Plan (PMP), which will define delivery methods, establish project controls and identify the organization and staffing of the on-site TMP Program Management Office (PMO) that will support the PD/OR with executing his/her responsibilities. The PD/OR will assist the ACAA with assembling the PMO, who will work under supervision of the PD/OR with the following duties:

Program Support

•Refine and maintain master schedule;

•Assist with establishing project controls and procedures;

•Assist with maintaining budget;

•Monitor actual costs versus budgeted costs for each element of the TMP;

•Manage scope and cost changes;

•Assist with selection of construction Delivery Method;

•Assist with preparation of bid documents and solicitations;

•Facilitate pre?bid conferences;

•Review bids, recommend and assist ACAA to prepare Award Documents

•Assist with negotiations and contracts;

•And other duties as assigned by ACAA;

Design Support

•Assist with design reviews;

•Assist with design cost reviews;

•Assist with constructability reviews;

•Assist with value engineering studies;

•Assist with obtaining building permits;

•Implement a program-specific QA/QC program to ensure all designs meet the highest level of technical quality and constructability;

•Review/recommend AE payment requests and contract modifications/change orders;

Construction Phase Support

•Project Administration (to the extent duties are not contractually the responsibility of the Architect/Engineer)

– Review and monitor construction schedule and budget;

– Set up document control system;

– Coordinate and attend project meetings;

– Track submittals;

– Maintain project records;

– Prepare monthly reports;

– Prepare a program-specific Daily Field Report (DFR) process to ensure all contractors are using the same DFR template and providing the specific information needed for consistent documentation and review of daily construction activities and as may be needed for auditing or risk management

– Review contractor payment requests;

– Administer compliance with labor standards;

– Provide testing administration, as determined by the PMP;

•Change Management:

– Assist with identification and communication of appropriate changes in scope;

– Assist with validating impact of changes;

– Manage documentation of changes;

– Monitor Contractor’s delivery of as?built drawings;

– Provide dispute resolution;

– Monitor contractor compliance with safety plan;

* Commissioning and Project Close-Out

– Moving and Start-up Assistance;

– Project Close-Out;

– Warranty Services.

Qualifications

•Bachelor’s degree in construction, architecture or engineering;

•Current and valid professional registration in design-, engineering- or construction- related field is preferred;

•15 years full-time experience performing duties that include difficult and complex civil/structural/architectural engineering projects with at least 10 years’ experience working on airport projects;

•15 years of management experience with direct supervisorial responsibilities for complex civil/structural/architectural engineering for public works projects;

•Experience managing a major program, within the last 15 years, with a construction value of at least $500 million and involving multiple facilities at an airport;

•Able to dedicate 100% of time to executing his/her responsibilities under the TMP

Proposal Content

Responses shall be organized in the following manner:

1. Table of Contents.

2. Legal Structure and the name and address of the legal entity that will contract with the ACAA if awarded the Agreement for the Services.

3. Name, address, email address and telephone/fax numbers of one individual to whom all future correspondence and/or communications will be directed.

4. Qualifications/Relevant Experience:

Identify at least one large, multi-faceted, multi-disciplined expansion program or programs of similar size and complexity as the TMP at other medium- or large-hub airports completed, or substantially completed, in the last 15 years with a cumulative construction value in excess of $500 Million on which the Proposer acted in the capacity as the prime PD/OR. Identify two additional projects where the Proposer has managed one or more parts (design, construction or closeout) of an airport capital program similar in size and complexity to the TMP.

Provide the following information for each program:

– The name of the program, the owner, and the program location;

– A description of the program;

– Key metrics and Key Performance Indicators for the program that demonstrate positive performance;

– For each program, the original program management contract amount and the actual sum paid. Explain the reason for any significant differences;

– A reference list for each program, including contact names, positions, addresses and telephone numbers. These reference contacts should be the owner’s staff representatives who oversaw the project for the owner.

5. Project Understanding

Describe the Proposer’s level of commitment, understanding of the ACAA’s goals and objectives, and understanding of potential problems.

6. Program Delivery Approach

What is the Proposer’s approach to managing and delivering large-scale capital programs such as the TMP? Assuming a design-bid-build procurement for the TMP–with possibilities for multiple design and construction packages–describe how the Proposer will oversee, manage and organize major work elements to deliver the TMP on time and within budget.

7. Approach to Program Control Systems

Describe how the Proposer would set up, maintain and utilize systems to control: (a) documents; (b) schedules; and (c) budgets.

8. Program Management Office

Describe the Proposer’s approach to building a cohesive program management team.

Costs

Submit in a separate and sealed envelope the Proposer’s proposed fully burdened hourly rate to be inclusive of direct wages, overhead costs, fringe benefits costs and profit based on 1,950 billable annual labor hours. Submitted annual hourly rates may not be adjusted by more than three percent annually for the term of the contract resulting from this procurement.

Schedule for Selection

The anticipated schedule below represents the ACAA’s best estimate of the schedule that will be followed in selecting the PD/OR. The length of the contract term for the PD/OR’s work on the TMP is anticipated to be December 15, 2017 through June 2023.

• ACAA Issues RFP: 10/26/2017

• Proposals Due to ACAA: 11/9/2017 at 4:00 p.m. EST

• Proposal Evaluation Completed: 11/15/2017

• Interviews / Testing: 11/29/2017 and 11/30/2017

• Selection: 12/01/2017

• Contract Start: 12/15/2017

• Contract Completion: 06/30/2023*

* Schedule is subject to change.

Each Proposer shall provide 10 paper copies and one electronic pdf of their Proposal not exceeding 30, 8 ?”x11” pages.

All paper Proposals should be submitted to:

Paul L. Hoback, Jr.

Senior Vice President, Facilities, Engineering and Maintenance

Allegheny County Airport Authority

Pittsburgh International Airport

Landside Terminal, 4th Floor Mezzanine

PO Box 12370

Pittsburgh, PA 15231-0370

Electronic version should be submitted to: phoback@flypittsburgh.com

Questions should be directed to Paul Hoback via email only at phoback@flypittsburgh.com by November 1, 2017.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: